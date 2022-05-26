Cell Tech Co. Wants Patent Suits Grouped In Lone Star State

By Matthew Santoni (May 26, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A federal district court near Texas' border with Louisiana and Arkansas should handle a Pennsylvania technology firm's lawsuits accusing multiple carmakers of violating its patents for in-vehicle cellular connectivity, the company's attorney told the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday. To support a bid for consolidating seven patent cases into a multidistrict litigation, counsel for Wayne, Pennsylvania-based Neo Wireless LLC said the Marshall division of the Eastern District of Texas was close to the headquarters of defendants Tesla and Toyota North America, while other defendants like General Motors had factories, research facilities or support facilities in Texas or nearby....

