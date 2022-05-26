Outdoor Cos. Tell 10th Circ. DOL Can't Justify Wage Hike

By Grace Elletson (May 26, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Two outdoor groups told a Tenth Circuit panel it should reject arguments from the U.S. Department of Labor that the president can raise the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour, arguing that the businesses aren't bound by the law being used to mandate the change. The Colorado River Outfitters Association, adventure tour company Arkansas Valley Adventure LLC and its owner Duke Bradford urged the Tenth Circuit on Wednesday to grant their request for an injunction on the rule and knock down the DOL's arguments defending the wage increase. The agency said the wage bump is legal under the...

