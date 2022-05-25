'Housewives' Star's Fraud Trial Will Be Short On TV Clips

By Pete Brush (May 25, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge told prosecutors Wednesday to "steer clear" of footage from the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" television show at the upcoming fraud trial of star Jen Shah, but said a clip showing her receiving a search warrant might be relevant. With the 47-year-old Shah listening in from her home in Salt Lake City, Manhattan District U.S. Judge Sidney H. Stein ruled on pretrial motions ahead of scheduled July 18 jury selection. "Make this a trial of the claimed fraud, and not of the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,'" Judge Stein told prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS