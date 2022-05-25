Twitter Agrees To Pay $150M In DOJ, FTC Data Privacy Deal

By Al Barbarino (May 25, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday that Twitter Inc. has agreed to pay $150 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations that the social media giant failed to protect users' data privacy in line with a 2011 agreement with the FTC. The settlement will resolve allegations that Twitter violated the FTC Act and an administrative order issued by the FTC in March 2011 by misrepresenting its use of the nonpublic contact information it collected from its platform's users, the DOJ said in an announcement. The deal is pending approval by a federal court. Twitter Inc. has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS