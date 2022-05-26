Ga. Judge Denies 'Close Call' Sanctions Bid Against Atty

By Rosie Manins (May 26, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state judge on Thursday denied a sanctions motion against an attorney who threw away years of notes and time records showing his work for an airport company, but said it was a "close call" and that he personally would have kept the documents. In a bench ruling following a hearing on the sanctions request, Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis declined to sanction Gebo Law LLC in its pay dispute with former client Cordial Endeavor Concessions of Atlanta LLC, which operates a travel spa at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The firm's Carl Gebo, through his Atlanta-area practice,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS