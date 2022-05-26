Ga. Judge Cements $300K Verdict In Business Payments Case

By Kelcey Caulder (May 26, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state judge upheld a jury's $300,000 verdict in favor of the owner of a real estate company, from which his business partner and longtime friend took about $470,000, plus an award of almost $148,000 in attorney fees. Judge Walter W. Davis of Georgia State-wide Business Court handed down final judgment Wednesday in favor of Matt Carter on behalf of Carter Lowry Developments LLC after a trial in April. The case, brought in January 2021, was the first to be tried before a jury in the state business court, which opened in August 2020. The judge said Miller Lowry would have to...

