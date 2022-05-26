Kevin Spacey Facing Sex Assault Charges In UK

By Stewart Bishop (May 26, 2022, 1:06 PM EDT) -- Kevin Spacey is facing charges in the U.K. of sexually assaulting three men, British prosecutors said Thursday, the latest fallout for the actor since allegations of sexual misconduct began to emerge against him in 2017. Actor Kevin Spacey, left, leaves Manhattan federal court Thursday with his attorney Chase Scolnick of Keller/Anderle LLP following a hearing in a civil sex abuse suit, shortly after the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service charged him with sexual assault. (Stewart Bishop | Law360) The U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service has authorized three counts of sexual assault against Spacey as well as one count of causing a person to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS