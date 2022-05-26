Drink Co. Touted Health Claims To Skirt Calif. Fees, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (May 26, 2022, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A former Joint Juice marketing executive testifying in a class action consumer protection trial over Joint Juice's health claims conceded Thursday that the company told California regulators that its drinks were "over-the-counter medication" and therefore exempt from state beverage recycling fees, even though executives knew that the drinks' health benefits were limited. During examination by class counsel, Lance Palumbo conceded that in early 2013 he approved material sent to the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, which is responsible for charging a 5-cent refundable bottle fee. The material said Joint Juice beverages should be exempt from the 5-cent charge because...

