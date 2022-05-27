Twitter's $150M Privacy Fine Shows Cost Of Misleading Users

By Ben Kochman (May 27, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Twitter's agreement to pay $150 million to resolve charges it breached a 2011 agreement not to mislead consumers about how their data is used reinforces a key principle of privacy law, observers say, despite the fine's landing on the low end of the company's projection. The company's settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, announced Wednesday, ends an investigation into Twitter Inc.'s admitted practice of using phone numbers and email addresses provided for security purposes to send users targeted advertisements between 2013 and 2019. Twitter's conduct, which the company called inadvertent in an October 2020 blog post, was accused of violating an essential component of privacy...

