Teva And Cephalon's Marketing Ignored Plea Deal, Judge Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 26, 2022, 11:31 PM EDT) -- Teva and Cephalon improperly peddled their painkiller Fentora even after Cephalon reached a 2008 plea agreement to resolve criminal claims it marketed a different opioid for unapproved uses, San Francisco's lawyer told the federal judge overseeing a bench trial on claims the companies and others illegally fueled the city's opioid epidemic. Among video-recorded depositions screened for the court on Thursday was the testimony of William Sweet, a sales manager in Cephalon and Teva's "pain care" division, covering the San Francisco sales territory, from 2008 through 2017. A lawyer for San Francisco, Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy, called Sweet's testimony "significant...

