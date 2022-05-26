Justices Won't Review Biden Carbon Costs Dispute

By Keith Goldberg (May 26, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request by Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's efforts to increase estimates for costs related to greenhouse gas pollution. In a one-sentence order, the high court denied a petition by Louisiana, Texas and eight other states that wanted the justices to overrule the Fifth Circuit's revival of the Biden administration's use of social cost of greenhouse gas metrics in federal regulations. There were no public explanations nor dissents from any of the justices. The red states had argued that using calculations could result in more stringent federal standards forcing the creation of more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS