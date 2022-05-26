J&J Unit Hit With BIPA Suit Over Skin Care App's Face Scans

By Hayley Fowler (May 26, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary has been accused of violating state privacy laws in Illinois involving the collection and storage of biometric information through a digital skin care program that scans consumers' faces to recommend specific beauty products. In a proposed class action filed Thursday in New Jersey federal court, Helene Melzer said Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.'s Neutrogena Skin360 gathers biometric data without the express consent of consumers, in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. J&J is accused of using that data to improve the functionality of its artificial intelligence, or AI, assistant — which recommends products based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS