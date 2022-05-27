McDermott Adds NY, Atlanta Transactions Group Attorneys

By Jack Rodgers (May 27, 2022, 11:36 AM EDT) -- Three partners have joined McDermott Will & Emery LLP's transactions group in both Atlanta and New York and will assist the firm in fund formation, global mergers and acquisitions and other corporate governance work, the firm recently announced. Luc Jansen and Prem Amarnani are the firm's newest New York partners, while Nathan Mihalik will fill out the firm's Atlanta transactions practice, the firm said. Janes and Amarnani's focus will be largely on fund formation, while Mihalik will work with clients in corporate governance and securities. The firm pulls the trio from three separate firms, Amarnani joining from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher...

