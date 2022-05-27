Judge Approves $230M Calif. Oil Spill Deal

By Clark Mindock (May 27, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A $230 million payment is enough to put away allegations that Plains All American Pipeline LLP caused damage to California property owners and fishers during an oil spill seven years ago, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez on Wednesday preliminarily approved the settlement between the oil company and two classes of plaintiffs, who said the 140,000-gallon oil spill that gushed crude oil onto land, beaches and into the ocean near Santa Barbara ruined their properties' views and damaged the local fishing industry. Judge Gutierrez laid out a schedule that would lead to the final approval for...

