GAO Backs Army's Choice For $37M Dam Support Deal

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 31, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a protest from a construction company that lost out to a competitor on a $37.1 million Army contract for dam maintenance support, ruling that the military is entitled to "considerable discretion" when judging technical proposals. In denying Shimmick Construction Co.'s claims that the U.S. Army unreasonably rejected its bid for the contract despite assigning it a "good" rating and mentioning no weaknesses, GAO general counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez said the Army is still entitled to "considerable discretion" in making "subjective judgments" for service contracts. "Technical evaluators are given the discretion to decide whether a proposal...

