What To Expect As 5th Circ. Prepares To Hear DACA Clash

By Alyssa Aquino (May 27, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday scheduled long-awaited oral arguments on the Biden administration's attempt to salvage former President Barack Obama's hallmark Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which will see federal and state governments clashing on the breadth of federal immigration power. With oral arguments slated for July 6, Law360 takes a look at what's happened thus far and what could happen in and outside the courts. How did we get here? In May 2018, Texas and other largely Republican states took the federal government to court over DACA. The program provides deportation relief and work permits for hundreds of thousands...

