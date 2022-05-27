DC Circ. Won't Rethink Land Trust Ruling For Mich. Tribe

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 27, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday denied the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians' bid for a full court rehearing of a panel decision blocking an effort by the Michigan tribe to take into trust property it planned to use for a gaming facility. "Upon consideration of appellee Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians' petition for rehearing en banc, the responses thereto, and the absence of a request by any member of the court for a vote, it is ordered that the petition be denied," Friday's order states, offering no additional explanation. In March, the Michigan tribe asked the D.C....

