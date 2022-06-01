Carnival Passenger Gets New Trial Over Brain Injury

By Joyce Hanson (May 31, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Carnival Cruise Lines passenger who suffered a traumatic brain injury when a foldout bed allegedly fell onto his head can pursue a new trial in Florida federal court, after a magistrate judge granted his motion claiming the company prejudiced him with an unexpected video. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman, who presided over injured passenger Erik Ewing's trial against Carnival Corp. last October in Miami, admitted in his Friday order that he "reversibly erred" by incorrectly allowing the cruise giant to show the jury its unauthenticated, "unduly prejudicial" cellphone video that the company had created for the purposes of the trial....

