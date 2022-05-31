United Talent Brings In New GC From DSG Entertainment

By James Mills (May 31, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- United Talent Agency, one of the largest entertainment and sports talent agencies in the world, has hired the former CEO and general counsel of DSG Entertainment Services Inc. to become its new top lawyer effective Tuesday. Stefanie Liquori, who spent the past 20 months as CEO and general counsel at DSG Entertainment Services Inc., formerly known as Deluxe Entertainment Services Inc., joins the Beverly Hills, California-based UTA as a partner, the firm announced last week. With most of her career spent working in the entertainment industry, the agency said in a press release that she will bring "deep, globally-focused legal expertise"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS