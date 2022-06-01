Auto Tech Co. Reynolds Settles One Slice Of Antitrust MDL

By Greg Lamm (June 1, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Auto tech company Reynolds and Reynolds and data firm Authenticom have settled claims that Reynolds monopolized the market for auto dealer data management software, one piece of a five-year-old multidistrict litigation. The parties filed the stipulation of dismissal in Illinois federal court Friday without detailing the terms of the settlement. Both companies agreed to pay their own legal expenses. Attorneys representing Authenticom and Reynolds did not respond to requests for comment. The settlement comes less than five months after U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. issued a 106-page ruling to allow testimony from expert witnesses for Authenticom and other plaintiffs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS