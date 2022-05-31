Biz Groups Say Calif. Climate Suit Ruling Must Be Undone

By Keith Goldberg (May 31, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Industry groups are backing a plea that the Ninth Circuit rethink its decision that climate change torts brought by California local governments against fossil fuel companies belong in state court, arguing that federal law must apply in such cases. The National Association of Manufacturers and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce each lodged amicus briefs Friday in support of the bid by Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp. and other energy companies for en banc rehearing of the April decision that sent several suits filed by California counties and local governments against the companies back to state court despite complaints that the cases raise issues...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS