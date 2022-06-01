IBM 'Exploited' Software Co., Owes $1.6B, Texas Judge Says

By Michelle Casady (May 31, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- IBM "exploited" Houston-based software company BMC for its own gain when it breached a licensing agreement involving AT&T and owes BMC about $1.6 billion in damages, a Texas federal judge has ruled after a two-week bench trial. U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller on Monday ruled that IBM owes BMC about $717.7 million in direct contract damages stemming from BMC's claim for fraudulent inducement. Judge Miller also found that IBM had "exploited" BMC for its own gain "cementing its abdication of good faith and fair dealing in the service of its own self-interest" and ruled that BMC was entitled to $717.7...

