Ex-Bulls Player Set For 1st Plea Over NBA Health Plan Fraud

By Lauraann Wood (May 31, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Former Chicago Bulls player Eddie Robinson is set to plead guilty to federal charges that he participated in a $4 million NBA health plan fraud — which would mark New York prosecutors' first plea in the case against 22 individuals. Robinson will appear before U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni on June 17 to change his plea, according to a minute entry posted Sunday. He had initially pled not guilty on May 9 to a superseding indictment charging him with one count of attempt and conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, according to court records. Prosecutors say the scheme...

