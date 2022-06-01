Boston Police Score Pretrial Win In 'Duck Tour' License Suit

By Chris Villani (May 31, 2022, 2:06 PM EDT) -- The Boston Police Department on Tuesday escaped a lawsuit brought by a businessman who claimed he was unfairly denied a license to operate a "duck tour" company, even as the presiding judge suggested the city should rethink its licensing processes. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani found that Nautical Tours and its owner, Erroll Tyler, could not show that Boston nixing a bid to run the sightseeing tours amounted to a constitutional violation. Boston applies different standards for companies that have not yet done business with the city compared with those that have, with the former being required to supply Social Security numbers...

