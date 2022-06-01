NJ Salesman Accused Of $45M PPE Price-Gouging Pleads Out

By Stewart Bishop (May 31, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey used car salesman who attempted to sell $45 million worth of overpriced N95 face masks to New York City during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday admitted to price-gouging. Ronald Romano, 60, of Manalapan, New Jersey, pled guilty in Manhattan federal court before U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter to one count of conspiring to violate the Defense Production Act, which allows the president through executive order to regulate scarce resources for national defense purposes and, among other things, restricts hoarding and price-gouging of designated materials. Former President Donald Trump invoked the act in March 2020....

