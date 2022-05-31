Feds Seek To Push Back Bitfinex Hack Case For Plea Talks

By Theresa Schliep (May 31, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors told a D.C. federal court that they need more time to sort through financial records and to pursue a plea deal with a couple accused of laundering bitcoins stolen from cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex worth billions of dollars. The federal government asked the court Monday to move a hearing scheduled in the criminal case against Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan from June 3 to Aug. 2, saying they need more time for discovery and for "discussions regarding possible resolutions of the case short of trial." So far, discovery has yielded 1.1 gigabytes of data including financial documents and other records,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS