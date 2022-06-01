Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Stingers And Microsoft

By Alyssa Aquino (May 31, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- In May, the U.S. Army began replenishing missile systems dispatched to Ukraine, while the Naval Postgraduate School and Microsoft announced that they were collaborating on cloud services and a smart campus. Here are Law360's top government contracts for May 2022. Raytheon Nabs $625M To Replenish U.S.' Stinger Stock On May 27, Raytheon Missiles & Defense announced that it had signed a $625 million agreement with the Army to provide 1,300 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, the shoulder-fired missile that has been used in Ukraine to shoot down Russian helicopters. The purchase comes after the U.S. has sent 1,400 Stinger missiles to Ukraine and is intended...

