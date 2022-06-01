Brown Rudnick Can't Get Malpractice Counterclaim Tossed

By Brian Dowling (May 31, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge on Tuesday refused to toss an Austrian company's legal malpractice counterclaim against Brown Rudnick LLP for allegedly failing to introduce key documents in a construction dispute, after the law firm sued over unpaid arbitral fees. Judge Indira Talwani of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts said Boston-based Brown Rudnick would have to face Christof Industries Global GmbH's counterclaims alleging legal malpractice, fraudulent inducement and promissory estoppel. The malpractice claim alleged that Brown Rudnick — during its representations of Christof's U.S. subsidiary, FMT US Inc., at an arbitration with Swiss Krono and Siempelkamp — failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS