Insurer Says New Rulings Call For Trim To Live Nation Suit

By Ben Zigterman (June 1, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Factory Mutual Insurance Co. asked a California federal judge to reconsider his decision in February not to limit Live Nation Inc.'s COVID-19 business interruption suit to its $1 million annual communicable disease coverage, arguing that recent state appellate court decisions make the law clear. The insurer argued in a Tuesday filing that two recent California appellate court rulings have settled Golden State law on whether the presence of COVID-19 can cause "physical loss or damage." An insurer asked the Central District of California court to reconsider an earlier decision that denied its motion for partial judgment on the pleadings in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS