Atty Accused Of Storing Child Porn On Devices At NJ Office

By Bill Wichert (May 31, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- An attorney has been charged in New Jersey federal court with transporting child pornography across state lines and asking his co-worker to store electronic devices that authorities learned contained such illicit material after the lawyer had been charged with similar offenses in New York, prosecutors said Tuesday. About nine months after being hit with the New York charges, Androsky Lugo, 52, of Eastchester, New York — formerly general counsel at health care facilities operator CareOne — was charged with transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey. Lugo worked at...

