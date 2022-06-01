Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NCAA Urges 3rd Circ. To Rule College Athletes Not Employees

By Matthew Santoni (June 1, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association has urged the Third Circuit to reverse a Pennsylvania federal judge's finding that college athletes could be considered employees entitled to seek wages for their work, pointing to a Seventh Circuit decision that had gone the other way in 2016.

In the NCAA's opening brief in its appeal of U.S. District Judge John R. Padova's August order allowing several students to move ahead with their Fair Labor Standards Act claims, the collegiate league pointed frequently to the Seventh Circuit's 2016 ruling in Berger et al. v. NCAA et al., which had said student-athletes could not expect compensation,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!