NCAA Urges 3rd Circ. To Rule College Athletes Not Employees

By Matthew Santoni (June 1, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association has urged the Third Circuit to reverse a Pennsylvania federal judge's finding that college athletes could be considered employees entitled to seek wages for their work, pointing to a Seventh Circuit decision that had gone the other way in 2016. In the NCAA's opening brief in its appeal of U.S. District Judge John R. Padova's August order allowing several students to move ahead with their Fair Labor Standards Act claims, the collegiate league pointed frequently to the Seventh Circuit's 2016 ruling in Berger et al. v. NCAA et al., which had said student-athletes could not expect compensation,...

