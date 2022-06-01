Forbes, SeatGeek Cancel SPAC Mergers Amid Market Woes

By Tom Zanki (June 1, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Two businesses in the media and sports industries that planned to go public through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies said Wednesday that they have terminated their agreements, the latest sign of chilling market conditions for the once-scorching SPAC sector. The cancellations involve mergers that would have taken the owner of Forbes magazine and ticket-selling platform SeatGeek public and provided both companies with fresh capital. Instead, both are opting to remain private for the near future. Forbes Global Media Holdings Inc., which announced last August that it was combining with Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd. in a deal that valued the media...

