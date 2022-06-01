Wis. Justices Say COVID-19 Losses Not Covered

By Shawn Rice (June 1, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court joined other state high courts Wednesday in finding that business losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic aren't covered by insurance, according to a ruling that one insurer attorney said "marked the death knell" for pandemic-era business interruption claims. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that business losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic are not covered by insurance. (iStock Photo/Maridav) The state's high court, in a unanimous opinion, ruled that Society Insurance doesn't have to cover losses to a group of restaurants, according to the decision. The virus doesn't physically alter property, the court found citing the Seventh Circuit's...

