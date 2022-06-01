Supplier Owes Contractor $390K Over Atlanta Airport Project

By Kelcey Caulder (June 1, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Tuesday found an industrial fabricator owes about $390,000 to an architectural construction company for sending defective goods and lying about payments to suppliers for work on a canopy project at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. In a default judgment, U.S. District Court Judge Steven D. Grimberg said EW Corp. Industrial Fabricators must pay Hightex USA LLC $339,000 in compensatory damages and about $51,000 in attorney fees and expenses for breaching its contract. The judge also rejected EW's counterclaims for breach of contract, payment on bond and unjust enrichment. EW agreed to ship fabricated structural steel and other...

