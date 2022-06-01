Illinois Workers Sue Microsoft Over Biometric Privacy Law

By Celeste Bott (June 1, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of workers wants to hold Microsoft liable for violations of Illinois' biometric privacy law, arguing in a state court complaint that because the tech giant stores biometric information on behalf of a payroll service used by their employers, it's also subject to regulation under the statute. Lead plaintiff Natasha Jones says some products that clock employees in and out of work based on fingerprint scans use cloud computing service Microsoft Azure as a storage platform, and so Microsoft is also bound by the requirements of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act to get informed, written consent before obtaining...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS