Albright Won't Ship T-Mobile Patent Case To California

By Ryan Davis (June 1, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright has rejected T-Mobile's request to transfer a mobile communications patent suit against it by VoIP-Pal.com Inc. to California, saying T-Mobile cited arguments raised by other defendants including Google that don't apply to its own case. In a decision Tuesday, the judge denied Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile's motion to transfer the case to the Northern District of California. He held that much of the motion referred to similar pending requests filed by Google, Amazon and Facebook, which have also been sued by VoIP. The issues in those cases don't apply to T-Mobile, Judge Albright said....

