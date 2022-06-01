Auto Co. Seeks Another Win Over Insurers In BIPA Dispute

By Josh Liberatore (June 1, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- An automotive accessory company asked an Illinois federal court to award summary judgment on its breach of contract claims against two insurers, saying the insurers are still refusing to defend the company in a biometric information privacy class action despite a judge's previous order that they owe coverage. Thermoflex said Friday that Citizens Insurance Co. of America and Hanover Insurance Co. haven't abided by U.S. District Judge John F. Kness' recent order finding that they have a duty to defend Thermoflex in an underlying class action alleging that the auto accessory company violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. An automotive accessory...

