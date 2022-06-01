Banks Urge Terrorism Finance Suit To Be Tossed

By Daniel Wilson (June 1, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank and other financial firms urged a New York federal judge Wednesday to toss a suit from people injured and killed in Afghan terror attacks, saying the victims hadn't adequately alleged the institutions had knowingly aided those terrorists. The plaintiffs — hundreds of Americans caught up in terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and their families — hadn't properly pled their claims under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure or the Anti-Terrorism Act, or ATA, that Deutsche Bank, Danske Bank, Standard Chartered Bank or Placid Express had aided and abetted terrorism, the companies said in separate motions to dismiss. "The terror attacks...

