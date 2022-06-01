Suit Says Barriers To Bronx Sidewalks Violate The ADA

By Nate Beck (June 1, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Two Bronx residents say crumbling sidewalks and a COVID-19-era policy lifting parking restrictions for health care workers have made pedestrian travel in their neighborhood largely impossible, violating the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday. Disability Rights New York sued the New York Police Department, the New York City Department of Transportation and Mayor Eric Adams on behalf of the residents, arguing city officials have done little to stop drivers from parking vehicles on sidewalks, at intersections and in front of curb cuts in the Bronx's Mount Eden neighborhood. Residents Carlos Leon, who has cerebral palsy, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS