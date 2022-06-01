Cosby Sexually Assaulted Teen At Playboy Mansion, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (June 1, 2022, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Bill Cosby was a major Hollywood star — and a serial sexual predator — in the mid-1970s, a California jury heard during opening statements Wednesday by an attorney for a woman who claims the comedian sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16. Nathan Goldberg of Allred Maroko & Goldberg told jurors they would not only hear testimony from his client, Judy Huth, about how Cosby befriended then assaulted her in the mid-1970s, but they'd also hear from two other women who claim Cosby preyed on them similarly during that era, including one who was 14 at the time and another who claims Cosby drugged and raped her at the Playboy Mansion, the famed...

