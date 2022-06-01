Uber Isn't Liable For Imposter Driver Sex Assaults, Panel Says

By Hailey Konnath (June 1, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court on Wednesday agreed with a lower court that Uber Technologies Inc. can't be held liable for the sexual assaults of women who were abducted by drivers pretending to work for the ride-hailing app, finding that Uber had no duty to protect them from third parties. The California Court of Appeal's Second Appellate District affirmed a Los Angeles County Superior Court decision dismissing the case, holding that Uber wasn't in a "special relationship" with the women that would give rise to a duty to protect or warn. Therefore, their complaint hasn't alleged any actionable failures or transgressions, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS