Ex-NFL Team Worker Seeks Early Win On COVID-19 Leave Suit

By Ivan Moreno (June 2, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A former Tennessee Titans field worker argued in Tennessee federal court Thursday that the football team's tardy discovery responses to his lawsuit accusing it of firing him after he contracted COVID-19 is an admission that the franchise violated a federal law providing emergency sick leave. It took the Titans nearly a year, until May 13, to respond to the requests for admissions Paul Miller sent the team in July 2021, which included questions about the circumstances of his firing, he said in a motion for summary judgment. The Titans then responded "improperly and untimely" to his interrogatories on Wednesday, according to...

