Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NFL Team Worker Seeks Early Win On COVID-19 Leave Suit

By Ivan Moreno (June 2, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A former Tennessee Titans field worker argued in Tennessee federal court Thursday that the football team's tardy discovery responses to his lawsuit accusing it of firing him after he contracted COVID-19 is an admission that the franchise violated a federal law providing emergency sick leave.

It took the Titans nearly a year, until May 13, to respond to the requests for admissions Paul Miller sent the team in July 2021, which included questions about the circumstances of his firing, he said in a motion for summary judgment.

The Titans then responded "improperly and untimely" to his interrogatories on Wednesday, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!