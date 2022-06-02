Conn. Atty Wins New SEC Trial After Judge's Jury Poll Gaffe

By Chris Villani (June 2, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT) -- A judge's admittedly "inexcusable" mistake in failing to poll a jury after they found a Connecticut lawyer liable for stock fraud is enough to merit a new trial, a different federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns found that prior circuit case law suggests, but does not confirm, that not polling the panel at the request of a civil party is automatically grounds for giving Henry Sargent a second bite of the judicial apple. Noting the lack of any settled precedent, Judge Stearns said he would allow the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to immediately appeal the issue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS