Grubhub Investors Seek Class Cert. In Securities Suit

By Joyce Hanson (June 2, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Grubhub investors have asked an Illinois federal court for class certification in their suit against the online food-delivery platform, saying the Seventh Circuit favors securities-fraud litigation as a class action and the company has already failed to win its bid to dismiss their suit. The investors argued in a Wednesday memo to the court that they satisfy the standards for certification under Federal Rules of Civil Procedure Rule 23 because the proposed class is sufficiently numerous and shares questions of law and fact in common. And the proposed representatives' claims against Chicago-based Grubhub Inc. are typical of those of the class,...

