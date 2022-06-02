Telecom Co. Investors Freeze $55M In India Enforcement Bid

By Caleb Symons (June 2, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for shareholders of the satellite communications company Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. said Thursday his clients "will be relentless" in enforcing arbitral awards against India, having already secured $55 million in government-controlled aviation assets. That sum includes $37 million held by the International Air Transport Association, or IATA, on behalf of the Airports Authority of India, the Montreal-based airline trade group told a Canadian appeals court last month. IATA, which facilitates the payment of air navigation charges billed to airlines and countries, disclosed those funds — belonging to the Indian government's airports authority — to the Superior Court of Quebec...

