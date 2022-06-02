Walgreens Exec Faces Tough Queries From SF Opioid Judge

By Dorothy Atkins (June 2, 2022, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A Walgreens executive took the stand in a bellwether opioid bench trial shortly after the city and county of San Francisco rested their case-in-chief Thursday, defending the pharmacy chain's compliance efforts and answering tough questions from the California federal judge presiding over the bench trial. During her direct examination, Tasha Polster, Walgreens' vice president of pharmacy quality, compliance and patient safety, told U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer that her team implemented various measures over the past decade to ensure that its roughly 26,000 pharmacists and more than 80,000 technicians weren't oversubscribing controlled substances. Polster, who has worked at Walgreens for nearly...

