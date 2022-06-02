7th Circ. Weighs Reviving Suit Alleging Botched $1B 401(k)

By Lauraann Wood (June 2, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit signaled Thursday that it may revive claims that heavy-duty truck-maker Oshkosh Corp. mismanaged a $1 billion 401(k) plan in light of recent Supreme Court precedent requiring a deeper consideration for certain fiduciary duty claims than the dismissal stage typically allows. During oral argument, a three-judge panel questioned whether a U.S. Supreme Court decision reviving similar claims in Hughes v. Northwestern University means a Wisconsin district court shouldn't have been so quick to find that Andrew Albert, who worked for an Oshkosh subsidiary, had launched insufficient fiduciary duty claims under the Employment Retirement Income Security Act. "I read Hughes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS