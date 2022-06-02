Harvey Weinstein Loses Appeal Of NY Assault Conviction

By Jack Queen (June 2, 2022, 11:42 AM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court on Thursday upheld the conviction and 23-year prison sentence for disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on charges he sexually assaulted two women. Weinstein was convicted at trial in Manhattan of criminal sexual act and third-degree rape for the sexual assault of former "Project Runway" assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and the rape of aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. Thursday's ruling by The First Judicial Department upholds the jury's verdict and Weinstein's prison term. --Editing by Alyssa Miller....

