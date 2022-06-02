EPA Wants More Water Permit Power For States, Tribes

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 2, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday proposed strengthening states and tribes' authority to block projects like pipelines, export terminals and dams over Clean Water Act concerns, saying the power had been improperly restricted by the Trump administration. The proposed rule expands states' and tribes' power to grant or deny water quality certificates under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act — a power that, when exercised, has upset project proponents. New York, Washington and Oregon have refused to issue certificates, and therefore blocked various energy projects over environmental concerns. In 2020, the Trump administration finalized a rule that scaled back...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS