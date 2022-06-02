Northwestern Workers Urge 7th Circ. To Preserve ERISA Suit

By Patrick Hoff (June 2, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Northwestern University workers urged the Seventh Circuit to reinstate their proposed class action accusing the school of mishandling their retirement savings, saying the case — which the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the appeals court to reevaluate — is up to snuff under current high court standards. The workers said in a brief Wednesday that the Seventh Circuit should reverse a trial court decision tossing the case, based on the Supreme Court's ruling in January telling the appeals court it needed to dig deeper than its previous finding that better available investment options left workers without a claim. "At a minimum, plaintiffs'...

